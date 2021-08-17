Here is how social media platforms are dealing with the Taliban takeover

Kabul has fallen to the Taliban and social media giants are scrambling to figure out how to deal with the situation.
CNN’s Brian Stelter reports.
Kabul has fallen to the Taliban and social media giants are scrambling to figure out how to deal with the situation.
CNN’s Brian Stelter reports.
He has been giving updates on social media after saying he was put under the protection of the UN in light of the Taliban takeover
By Sayed Salahuddin
Taliban insurgents entered Kabul and regained control of Afghanistan on Sunday, 20 years after the..