BJP members protest against the Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s statue vandalisation in Pak | Oneindia News

Today, the BJP and its frontal organisations staged a protest near the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi against the vandalisation of a statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh in Pakistan.

