Afghan veteran MP labels Biden criticism 'shameful'

Tom Tugenhadt, a veteran of the War in Afghanistan, labels President Joe Biden's criticism of Afghan soldiers for not fighting hard enough against the Taliban as "shameful".

He says the "tragedy of Afghanistan" is that the UK and its allies have not shown the requisite perseverance and the past week has opened old wounds and created a feeling of abandonment of the sacrifice his fellow soldiers made.

Report by Edwardst.

