WEB EXTRA: President Biden Says COVID Vaccines Required For Nursing Home Staff Under Medicare, Medicaid

President Biden: "If you work at a nursing home and serve people on Medicare or Medicaid, you will also be required to get vaccinated." On Wednesday (8/18), the White House said nursing homes will need workers fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of participating in the Medicare and Medicaid programs. "These steps are all about keeping people safe and out of harm's way," the president said.