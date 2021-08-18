WEB EXTRA: President Biden Says COVID Vaccines Required For Nursing Home Staff Under Medicare, Medicaid

President Biden: "If you work at a nursing home and serve people on Medicare or Medicaid, you will also be required to get vaccinated." On Wednesday (8/18), the White House said nursing homes will need workers fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of participating in the Medicare and Medicaid programs. "These steps are all about keeping people safe and out of harm's way," the president said.
Full news conference: Biden to require COVID vaccines for nursing home staff
7News - The Denver Channel
The Biden administration will require that nursing home staff are vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition for those facilities..