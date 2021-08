Afghan interpreters express deep concerns for family

Former Afghan interpreter Tasal Danish breaks down in tears as he expresses his concern for his family and others remaining in Kabul after the Taliban's takeover.

He, Khan Afghan and Hash Matullahaman say that the Taliban are hunting down people who have worked with British and NATO forces and that they're scared for their families' lives.

Report by Taylorjo.

