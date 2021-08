Police appeal for information in double murder

Police are trying to find 49-year-old Lee Peacock as part of a murder investigation after two bodies were found within hours of each other at separate addresses in Westminster.

The Metropolitan Police said anyone who sees should not approach him, but call 999.

Report by Etemadil.

