Tropical Storm Henri Lashes Northeast

Utility crews were working to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast after Tropical Storm Henri made landfall.
Thirty million people face the threat of flooding.
Utility crews were working to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast after Tropical Storm Henri made landfall.
Thirty million people face the threat of flooding.
WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.
Henri was downgraded to tropical depression Sunday evening, but rain will continue overnight; CBS2's Lonnie Quinn and Vanessa..