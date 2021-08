JeM’s Masood Azhar meets Taliban leaders to reportedly seek aid for terrorism in J&K | Oneindia News

According to sources, Pakistan-based terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Maulana Masood Azhar was in Kandahar and met Taliban leaders including Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, to seek help from the Taliban for JeM operations in the Kashmir Valley.

