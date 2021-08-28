What is ISIS-K?

Graeme Wood warns that ISIS-K, the terrorist group that claimed responsibility for the Kabul airport suicide bombing, seeks ‘global reach’ and that the situation in Afghanistan is going to be ‘as bad as it ever was.’
The terror group ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attack outside Kabul airport which killed 13 US troops..
S-called Islamic State in Afghanistan a threat to the UK, says Former military commander General Sir Richard Barrons