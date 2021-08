Bhavinaben Patel clinches silver medal in Table Tennis at Paralympics 2020| Oneindia News

Paddler Bhavinaben Patel wins the silver medal in Table Tennis at the Paralympics 2020 in Tokyo.

The 34-year-old Patel's impressive run at the Games ended with a fighting 7-11 5-11 6-11 loss to Zhou, a two-time gold medallist, in the women's singles summit clash which lasted 19 minutes.

