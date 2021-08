Labour: Govt underestimated those left behind in Afghanistan

Shadow Foreign Minister Stephen Kinnock has accused the government of 'spinning' the number of people left to be evacuated from Afghanistan.

Mr Kinnock said Labour MPs alone had been tracking over 5,000 cases of at risk individuals needing evacuation from the country, and accused the government of 'massively underestimating' the situation.

Report by Etemadil.

