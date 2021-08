Labour say govt 'missing in action' over Afghanistan

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer criticises the prime minister and foreign secretary for being "missing in action" on holiday as Kabul fell to the Taliban over the weekend.

Starmer calls the outcome "obvious" to anyone with any experience of Afghanistan and that Boris Johnson has lacked "urgency or leadership".

Report by Edwardst.

