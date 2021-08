ISIS-K claims credit behind rocket attack in Kabul Airport today, US troops evacuate | Oneindia News

The Islamic State group claimed credit for today’s rocket attack on Kabul airport, as US troops raced to complete their withdrawal from Afghanistan; A new variant of Covid-19 has been detected in South Africa; BJP in Maharashtra staged protests today against the Maha Vikas Agadi government's decision to not reopen temples; Janata Dal (United) asserted that Nitish Kumar is PM material.

