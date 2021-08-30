FDA urges people to stop taking Ivermectin for COVID-19

The FDA is urging people to stop taking Ivermectin because large doses can be extremely dangerous and it has not been approved for use in treating or preventing COVID-19 in humans.
The FDA is urging people to stop taking Ivermectin because large doses can be extremely dangerous and it has not been approved for use in treating or preventing COVID-19 in humans.
Doctors, veterinarian speak of dangers of taking ivermectin for COVID-19
Ivermectin is not intended for human consumption nor approved by the FDA. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.