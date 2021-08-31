Caldor Fire Grew By 20K Acres On Sunday

The Caldor Fire made a 20,000-acre run Sunday night.
The flames advanced 8.5 miles and burned cabins along Highway 50.
A heat map gives you another look at where the flames are heading.
Caldor Fire Makes 'Unprecedented' Run, South Lake Tahoe Ordered to Evacuate.
On August 30, Cal Fire officials said..
Highway 50 near the summit has been overrun with fire, as you can see on a heat map. The Sierra-At-Tahoe camera shows a lot of..