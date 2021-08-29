Caldor Fire: 149,684 Acres, 19% Contained

The Caldor Fire has grown to nearly 150,000 acres and is 19% percent contained.
Highway 50 between Sly Park and Meyers remains closed as firefighters work to keep the fire from the Lake Tahoe basin.
Two firefighters received minor injuries while fighting the Caldor fire on Friday. Two other people were injured 10 days ago when..
The Caldor Fire is still blazing across El Dorado County as vineyards prepare to harvest hundreds of acres.