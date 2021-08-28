Caldor Fire Update: 145,000 Acres, 19% Contained

Two firefighters received minor injuries while fighting the Caldor fire on Friday.
Two other people were injured 10 days ago when the fire ripped through the community of Grizzly Flats.
Flare-ups and spot fires from the Northern California blaze have surpassed Highway 50, a major thoroughfare between Sacramento and..
The Caldor Fire is still blazing across El Dorado County as vineyards prepare to harvest hundreds of acres.