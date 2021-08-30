Caldor Fire Grows To 168,387 Acres, Containment Drops To 13%
Highway 50 near the summit has been overrun with fire, as you can see on a heat map.

The Sierra-At-Tahoe camera shows a lot of flames approaching a ski lift.

Leek Springs camera also shows flames at the top of the hill, which is in rugged country.