Caldor Fire Grows To 168,387 Acres, Containment Drops To 13%

Highway 50 near the summit has been overrun with fire, as you can see on a heat map.
The Sierra-At-Tahoe camera shows a lot of flames approaching a ski lift.
Leek Springs camera also shows flames at the top of the hill, which is in rugged country.
Crews gained ground overnight but are bracing for more wind as the blaze has scorched more than 156,000 acres and is just 19%..
Two firefighters received minor injuries while fighting the Caldor fire on Friday. Two other people were injured 10 days ago when..