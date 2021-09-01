DC's Stargirl S02E05 Summer School

DC's Stargirl 2x05 "Summer School: Chapter Five" Season 2 Episode 5 Promo Trailer HD - STORMY WEATHER OVER BLUE VALLEY — As Pat (Luke Wilson) and Courtney (Brec Bassinger) clash over their next steps in their search for Eclipso, ominous weather conditions in Blue Valley hint that he may be near.

Meanwhile, Cindy’s (Meg DeLacy) plan to recruit another student takes an unexpected turn, and Cameron (Hunter Sansone) opens up to Courtney.

Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington and Trae Romano also star.

Sheelin Choksey directed the episode written by Steve Harper (205).

Original airdate 9/7/2021.