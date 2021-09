Lisa Nandy questions government's Warm Welcome strategy

Lisa Nandy says there are "serious questions" about the UK's Operation Warm Welcome strategy, given that the government "has known for 18 months that there was a hard deadline for withdrawal" from Afghanistan at the end of August.

The shadow foreign secretary said that "other countries like France put these measures in place several months ago".

Report by Jonesia.

