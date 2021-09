Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight.

TEXAS NOW HAS ONE OF THESTRICTEST ABORTION BANS IN THECOUNTRY.

THE CONTROVERSIALAW LTAKES EFFECT TODAY -- AFTERTHE U-S SUPREME COURT DECLINEDTO BLOCK IT.

IT PRENEVTS WOMENFROM GETTING ABORTIONS AFTERSIX WEEKS OF GESTATION.

THAT'SBEFORE MANY EVEN KNOW THEY'REPREGNANT.

THE LAW ALSO ALLOWSCITIZENS TO SUE ANYONEHO WHELPS A WOMAN OBTA AINABORTI