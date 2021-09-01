Supreme Court Fails to Stop Texas Abortion Ban From Going Into Effect

Supreme Court Fails to Stop, Texas Abortion Ban, From Going Into Effect.

Supreme Court Fails to Stop, Texas Abortion Ban, From Going Into Effect.

On September 1, a Texas law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy went into effect at midnight.

CBS News reports that the U.S. Supreme Court did not act on a request from pro-abortion rights groups and providers to block the passage of the law.

.

Pro-abortion rights organizations warned that the ban , "would immediately and catastrophically reduce abortion access in Texas.".

In addition to abortion providers, the group included Planned Parenthood, the Center for Reproductive Rights and the ACLU.

In addition to abortion providers, the group included Planned Parenthood, the Center for Reproductive Rights and the ACLU.

According to their estimates, at least 85% of women who get abortions in Texas are at least six weeks pregnant.

According to their estimates, at least 85% of women who get abortions in Texas are at least six weeks pregnant.

They also warned that the law would force many abortion clinics to close.

Patients who can scrape together resources will be forced to attempt to leave the state to obtain an abortion, and many will be delayed until later in pregnancy, Lawyers representing abortion providers, via CBS News.

The remaining Texans who need an abortion will be forced to remain pregnant against their will or to attempt to end their pregnancies without medical supervision, Lawyers representing abortion providers, via CBS News.

In May, Republican Governor Greg Abbott signed the measure into law.

Texas joined a dozen other states that have passed laws banning abortions at early stages in pregnancy.

According to CBS News, so-called "heartbeat bills" seek to ban the procedure after a fetal heartbeat can first be detected