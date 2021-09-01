Mom on road trip with newborn demonstrates how she breastfeeds

Moms all over TikTok are telling us how they breastfeed without actually telling us how they breastfeed, and it’s hilarious!.A video captioned “Road trips with newborns,” from TikToker and mom Lexi Maupin (@lexilisciandra), shows Maupin splayed out across the backseat of a moving car.With one hand on a grab handle, the other on the back seat, and her shirt rolled halfway up, Maupin awkwardly leans over her baby’s car seat for a feeding.Maupin’s backseat breastfeeding amused viewers, and many could relate.Aside from a baby’s demanding feeding schedule, any changes to your body can also be jarring, leaving you wondering, “Seriously?”.a video from TikToker and mom Frejha Young (@frejhay) touches on the topic by revealing her “lopsided as hell” breasts.Young’s humorous clip struck a chord with viewers, some of whom shared that they, too, are “lopsided for life” .According to WebMD, it’s common for some people to end up with one of their breasts becoming a full cup size larger or smaller than the other after breastfeeding