Panjshir resistance forces claim over 600 Taliban fighters are killed | Fahim Dashti | Oneindia News
The Afghan resistance forces said that over 600 Taliban terrorists have been killed in Afghanistan's northeastern province of Panjshir.

The Anti-Taliban forces' spokesperson Fahim Dashti informed in a tweet.

