Afghanistan: NRF spokesperson Fahim Dashti is killed by the Taliban | Ahmad Massoud | Oneindia News

According to reports, yesterday, Fahim Dashti, the spokesperson of Ahmad Massoud’s National Resistance Front of Afghanistan, was killed during fighting with the Taliban in Panjshir.
