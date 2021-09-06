Afghanistan: NRF spokesperson Fahim Dashti is killed by the Taliban | Ahmad Massoud | Oneindia News
Afghanistan: NRF spokesperson Fahim Dashti is killed by the Taliban | Ahmad Massoud | Oneindia News

According to reports, yesterday, Fahim Dashti, the spokesperson of Ahmad Massoud’s National Resistance Front of Afghanistan, was killed during fighting with the Taliban in Panjshir.

#Taliban #FahimDashti #Panjshir