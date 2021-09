India ends Paralympics 2020 with 19 medal haul | Oneindia News

India performed exceptionally well in the Paralympics 2020 as it clinched 19 medals.

India went past its previous best tally of four medals at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro.

India had gone into the Games with an unprecedented contingent of 54 athletes.

