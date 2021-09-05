The Dangers of 9/11 Amnesia

Looking back 20 years after the 9/11 attacks, Leonard Pitts, Jr. of the Miami Herald says, “I did not have any idea it would be the engine of American politics and particularly American conservative politics for 20 years and counting.

I think the argument could be made that had there been no 9/11, there might not have been a Donald Trump.” Michael Daly of the Daily Beast relates the images of people clinging to the planes in Afghanistan to those who jumped from the World Trade Center out of desperation and says “It’s not over still.”