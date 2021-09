‘Today is a good day for social care,' says Jeremy Hunt

Former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt has praised the government’s plan to boost social care funding by raising National Insurance as “a good day” for the sector – despite the move breaking a manifesto pledge.

“What we have seen is a Prime Minister who came out fighting for the social care sector and I think that that is a very encouraging sign for the future,” he said.

Report by Buseld.

