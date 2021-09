Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan steps down as captain | Oneindia News

Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan stepped down as the captain of the team, after the new Taliban controlled cricket board announced the team for the upcoming T20 Cricket World Cup.

Khan has earlier appleaed the international community for help to aid his country from Taliban takeover.

