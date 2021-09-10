The Biggest Challenges U.S. Small Businesses Face Today and How to Overcome It

Starting the business of your dreams then finding the time, money, and resources to sustainably grow it into something significant isn’t easy.

No one knows this better than the team at B2B e-commerce giant Alibaba.com.

It works with U.S. small businesses every day to help provide them with the right tools to help them succeed.

In this short video, Entrepreneur will speak with John Caplan, Alibaba’s President of the B2B business in North America and Europe.

He’ll outline the biggest challenges he sees facing U.S. small businesses, explain why the challenge exists and then offer tips, tools, and smart strategies for entrepreneurs to overcome them.

Learn how Alibaba is helping entrepreneurs spend less and sell more at Alibaba.com