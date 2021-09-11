Pfizer seeks FDA authorization for COVID-19 vaccine for 5 to 11 year olds.
What's The Holdup For Kids' Vaccines?
Newsy
Watch VideoSeven-year-old Clark McGinnity and his nine-year-old brother Henry are both participating in the Moderna COVID-19..
Pfizer seeks FDA authorization for COVID-19 vaccine for 5 to 11 year olds.
Watch VideoSeven-year-old Clark McGinnity and his nine-year-old brother Henry are both participating in the Moderna COVID-19..
US Vaccination
Rate Increases After , FDA Grants Pfizer Vaccine Full Approval.
In addition to approval of the Pfizer..