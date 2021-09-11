9/11: ‘They failed to shake our belief in freedom,' says PM

In a statement marking two decades since the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the Prime Minister has said international commemoration demonstrates the “failure of terrorism”.

“We can now say, with the perspective of 20 years, that they failed to shake our belief in freedom and democracy.

They failed to drive our nations apart or to cause us to abandon our values or live in permanent fear,” Boris Johnson said.

Report by Buseld.

