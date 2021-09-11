Covid-19 update: India reports 33,376 new cases and 308 deaths in the last 24 hours | Oneindia News

India showed improvement today, with the country recording 33,376 fresh Covid cases, a drop of 4.5 per cent from yesterday.
According to the Health Ministry, about 308 deaths were recorded during the period.
