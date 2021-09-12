Taliban government says women can study in gender-segregated universities

Euronews' Anelise Borges reports from Kabul as the new Taliban government outlines sweeping education policies banning women and men from studying side by side.
Prior to the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, women learned in co-ed spaces within universities and did not have to follow a..
Women in Afghanistan can continue to study in universities, including at post-graduate levels, but classrooms will be..