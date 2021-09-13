Lil Nas, Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Bieber win at the VMAs

Turning now to the MTV Video Music Awards.
There's been some memorial moments at the event in the past.
You probably remember Britney Spears with a snake and Lady Gaga in a meat dress.
Turning now to the MTV Video Music Awards.
There's been some memorial moments at the event in the past.
You probably remember Britney Spears with a snake and Lady Gaga in a meat dress.
Blue Ivy Carter , Becomes Youngest VMA Winner Ever.
On Sept. 12, Beyoncé's "Brown Skin Girl," which appeared on the album..
The best dressed celebrities at the 2021 MTV VMAs