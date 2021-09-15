Another Girl Movie

Another Girl Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Elle Overton, a college student, becomes obsessed with Katie Kampenfelt, the mysterious heroine of a novel she's just finished reading.

When Elle, battling depression, becomes convinced that Katie is actually a flesh-and-blood human being, it sets her on a reckless and terrifying course.

An exploration of the potentially dangerous allure of the Internet, the film picks up where its predecessor, the cult hit Ask Me Anything, left off.

Director Allison Burnett Writers Alliston Burnett Actors Sammi Hanratty, Peter Gadiot Genre Thriller, Drama Run Time 1 hour 35 minutes