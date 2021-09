PM hails new defence alliance with US and Australia

Boris Johnson has announced a new defence partnership with the US and Australia to try and keep a check on China’s growing power.

The prime minister said the alliance, known by its acronym Aukus, would work "hand-in-glove to preserve security and stability in the Indo-Pacific".

Report by Blairm.

