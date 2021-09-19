French tightrope walker completes 600-meter walk on slackline in Paris

French tightrope walker Nathan Paulin performs between the Eiffel Tower and Theatre National de Chaillot in Paris.
"It was not as easy as I thought," he says after completing the 600-meter walk on a slackline.
