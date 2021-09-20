Pfizer says late-stage trials of its COVID-19 vaccine in children show shots are safe and effective

Pfizer and BioNTech said Monday that late-stage trials of its COVID-19 vaccine in children show that the shots were safe and effective in kids aged between 5 and 11.
Pfizer said its Covid-19 vaccine is safe and will likely be effective for children under the age of 12. Veuer’s Johana Restrepo..
