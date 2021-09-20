Anya Taylor-Joy Reveals ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Will Not Return For Another Season
Anya Taylor-Joy and “The Queen’s Gambit” production team discuss the show’s future while speaking backstage at the 2021 Emmy Awards.

“The Queen’s Gambit” picked up the award for Best Limited Series during Sunday night's ceremony.