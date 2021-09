Boris Johnson praises Jeff Bezos' climate efforts

Boris Johnson has met with Amazon chairman and founder Jeff Bezos at the United Nations General Assembly in New York to discuss the upcoming COP26 climate summit.

The Prime Minister welcomed the billionaire's climate action efforts, remarking: "Amazon is coming to the rescue of the Amazon." Report by Buseld.

