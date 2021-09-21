US To Ease Travel Restrictions for Foreign Visitors Who Are Fully Vaccinated

US To Ease Travel Restrictions for Foreign Visitors , Who Are Fully Vaccinated.

On Sept.

20, the White House said it intends to relax some restrictions starting in November.

Jeff Zients, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator, said that in addition to requiring all foreign nationals to show proof of being fully vaccinated.

The administration will also implement testing, contact tracing and masking.

Fully-vaccinated Americans and foreign nationals who are returning to the U.S. after leaving the country will need to show a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of their flight.

They will also be required to do a PCR or rapid test three to five days after arrival.

Those who are fully vaccinated will not have to quarantine upon arrival in the U.S. Unvaccinated Americans returning to the country will be "subject to stricter testing requirements.".

The news will likely be welcomed by the travel industry, which had been lobbying the federal government to ease restrictions preventing international tourism.

Airlines, hotels and hospitality groups have all been supportive of allowing vaccinated tourists back into the country.

When asked about potential vaccine mandates for Americans traveling domestically.

Zients said the administration is "not taking any measures off the table."