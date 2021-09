'Give Jeremy back the whip', McDonnell urges Starmer

Former Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell has urged Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer to restore the party whip to Jeremy Corbyn, saying his predecessor could be "one of his best campaigners".

The Labour backbencher also criticised Sir Keir's plans to reform the way the party's leader is elected, saying it was a "waste of time" that should be spent opposing "useless" Boris Johnson.

Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn