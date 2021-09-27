Member of January 6th committee says if subpoenaed Trump loyalists don't testify, committee prepared to involve DOJ

Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren, a Democrat from California and member of the January 6th committee, tells CNN’s Pamela Brown that if the four subpoenaed Trump loyalists refuse to testify, the committee is prepared to involve the Department of Justice.
A House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has subpoenaed four advisers and associates to..