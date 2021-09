Drivers travel 'garage to garage' in search of fuel

Drivers in London have spoken of the challenge they're facing to fill up their vehicles as petrol stations run low on supplies.

One said: "Garage to garage to garage to garage, they're all the same.

They're all either shut or you just can't get in, queues are too long." Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn