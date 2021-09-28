Navjot Singh Sidhu quits as Punjab Congress chief | Capt Amarinder Singh takes jibe | Oneindia News

Navjot Singh Sidhu has resigned as Punjab Congress chief two months after taking over as the new chief.

Captain Amarinder Singh took to Twitter to respond to Sidhu's move.

#NavjotSidhuResigns #NavjotSinghSidhu #PunjabCongress