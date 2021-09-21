India's Covid R-Value drops to 0.92; Scientists say corona spread has slowed down | Oneindia News

According to researchers, the R-value for Covid-19 in India dropped from 1.17 in August-end to 0.92 in mid-September; French President Emmanuel Macron discussed co-operating over the Indo-Pacific region with Prime Minister Narendra Modi; Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, his two deputies and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu took a chartered flight to Delhi today; The United States will reopen in November to all air passengers who are fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

