Navjot Sidhu's aide says he will remain Punjab Congress chief | Capt Amarinder Singh | Oneindia News

According to an NDTV report, Navjot Singh Sidhu’s aide, Mohammad Mustafa, said today that Sidhu will continue to be Punjab Congress chief and lead Congress in next year's election #NavjotSidhuResignation #NavjotSinghSidhu #PunjabCongress