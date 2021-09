‘Won’t accept incompetent Navjot Sidhu as Punjab CM’, says Capt Amarinder Singh | Oneindia News

Amarinder Singh said that he will not accept Navjot Singh Sidhu as Punjab CM; Babul Supriyo clarified that his decision to join TMC is not a ‘politics of revenge’, but a ‘politics of opportunity’; Union Minister V Muraleedharan said that Kerala should hand over necessary information on the deliberate attempt by a section to lure the youth to communalism and terrorism; CJI NV Ramana called for “Indianisation” of the country’s legal system.

