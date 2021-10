PM Modi launches Swachh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0 and AMRUT 2.0 mission | Oneindia News

PM Modi on Friday launched the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation or AMRUT mission 2.0, two flagship schemes of the central government aimed at making all of India's cities ‘garbage free’ and ‘water secure’.

